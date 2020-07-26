1/1
Donald W. Scaia
Scaia, Donald W. aka Deputy Dog, 80, retired truck driver passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y. to Frederick and Florence Scaia on Dec. 31st, 1939. There will not be any services at his request, he was cremated. He joined the Air Force in 1958. Shortly after, he married his wife Mary M. Prise on Dec. 12, 1960. They were married 43 years until her passing in 2003. There were no children of this marriage. Don and his wife were always willing to help others who needed a hand up or guidance in their life. He had worked various jobs and positions before he found his niche in life driving trucks. He drove for companies like Groendyke Transport, The Coleman Co. and other driving jobs for over forty years; he was driving end dumped for Final Grade when he retired. Preceded by parents; brothers Frederick, Albert, Thomas, Francis, Lawrence, Robert; sisters Pauline Caponiti, Rosemary Mills. Survivors: Eileen Cavanaugh, Gloria Zalewski.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
