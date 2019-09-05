Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wayne Chesser. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Chesser, Donald Wayne beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, after a six-month battle with a brain tumor. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, on April 8, 1939, celebrating his 80th birthday this year. Don joined the Marine Corps in 1956 and served three years of active duty and three years in the Marine Corps reserves. He attended Texas Tech in Lubbock and graduated in 1963 with a degree in accounting. Don and Sally Sue Denton were married in 1962 and recently celebrated their 57th anniversary. They lived in Amarillo and Dalhart, Texas before moving to Wichita, Kansas, where Don joined Elmer Fox and Company, first as a manager and then a partner. After eight years in Wichita, the family moved to Neodesha, Kansas, where Don worked as chief financial officer of Independent Manufacturing Company for five years. In 1982, the family moved back to Wichita, and Don and Sally started Chesser and Company, where they practiced accounting together for 27 years before retiring. Don was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Sally, son David (Amy), son Michael (Pearl), daughter Cindy Kelly and son Steven (Shawn). Don was blessed with 12 beautiful grandchildren, who will truly miss him, and one great-grandchild. Don was a member of East Heights United Methodist Church, Crestview Country Club, the Grumpy Old Men, Bulls and Bears and the Midian Shrine. He was also an active leader in Boy Scouts of America, 4-H Club and the Kansas Junior Livestock Club. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at East Heights United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by disposition of ashes in the Memorial Garden at East Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Heights United Methodist Church.

