McCandless, Donald Wayne 80, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visitation: 4-8 p.m., Family Greeting: 6-7 p.m., Sunday, September 29, at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Rd; Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd in Derby. He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; son, Ricky Thames; parents, Clyde and Mildred McCandless; sister, Delores Iman. Donald is survived by his sons, Chris (Natalie) McCandless, Trey (Susie) McCandless; loving grandchildren & great-grandchildren; siblings, Jo (Alan) Baughman, Ila (Bill) Gipson, Gary (Jan) McCandless, Wanda Patton, Joyce (Jim) Weaver, Dean (Debbie) McCandless & Jim (Barbara) McCandless. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the your local animal shelter and/or The ASPCA. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019