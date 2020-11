Donald WinterNovember 17, 2020Clearwater, Kansas - Donald C. "Donnie" Winter, age 82, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation with family present, 1pm and Services, 2pm, Saturday, November, 21, at Clearwater United Methodist Church, Clearwater; masks are required. Preceded in death by parents, Willy and Rose (Clasen) Winter; brothers, Dick, Billy and Greg Winter. Survived by wife, Janie; children, Kristy (Martin) Seiter of Clearwater, Kirk Winter of Denton, TX, Dane (Stacey) Winter of Clearwater; grandchildren, Olivia and Mason Seiter, Kyle and Grace Winter, Tess and Eli Winter; siblings, Jerry (Peggy) Winter, Tom (Mary Ann) Winter, all of St. Paul, Virginia Winter of Wichita; sisters-in-law, Diane Winter of Andale, Mary Sue (Stan) Stanhope of Goddard. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Clearwater United Methodist Church, 130 N. First, Clearwater, KS 67026; For all first responder volunteers- Clearwater Fire Department, PO Box 453, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com