48, Cintas SSR, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Valley Center. She is survived by her son, Landon Arbuckle; sister Linda (Jeff) St. Clair; brother Charley Thompson; Landon's brother Andrew, dad Greg & grandparents Barry & Jan Arbuckle; many other family & friends. Preceded by parents Marjorie & Don Purkey. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019