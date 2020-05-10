Donesther Francis "Donna" McKay
McKay, Donesther "Donna" Francis 77, died,Thursday, May 7, 2020. Retired USD 259 bus driver.Survivors include; spouse Bob McKay, Daughters Toni Box, Ruby Rose, Roberta Letterman, Regina Letterman. Son Jerome Sodowsky, 12 grandchildren 13 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Ben Cuevas and grandson Justin Box Visitation: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 4 to 8 pm at Smith Mortuary - Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. See full obituary at: www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
1:00 - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
