Donna C. Steeby
Donna C. Steeby
October 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 99, Homemaker, died Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy K Steeby; parents, Wesley O. and Ethel Lutishia Shaw. Survived by her daughter, Jill M (Jeff) Brewer of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Jordan (Emily) Brewer of Shawnee, KS, Jenna (Drew) Davison of Kennedale, TX, Jessica (Don) Czyz of Overland Park, KS; four great-grandchildren and one on the way. Memorials have been established with Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Bldg. 200, Ste. 213, Wichita, KS 67226 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
