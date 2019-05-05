Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Lambky. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA-Lambky, Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Lambky, born April 27, 1945 in Wichita to Esther and the late Mitchel Rozell, passed away on April 30, 2019 (74) in Panama City Beach, Florida. She graduated from West High in 1963. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Duane Lambky. She is survived by her son, Ty Lambky; daughter, Traci Knighton; brothers, Bernie and Larry Rozell; and 5 grandchildren. She attended The Church of Christ in Wichita KS. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N College St., Winfield, Kansas, 67156

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA-Lambky, Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Lambky, born April 27, 1945 in Wichita to Esther and the late Mitchel Rozell, passed away on April 30, 2019 (74) in Panama City Beach, Florida. She graduated from West High in 1963. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Duane Lambky. She is survived by her son, Ty Lambky; daughter, Traci Knighton; brothers, Bernie and Larry Rozell; and 5 grandchildren. She attended The Church of Christ in Wichita KS. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N College St., Winfield, Kansas, 67156 Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close