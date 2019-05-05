Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Lambky (1945 - 2019)
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA-Lambky, Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Donna Dawn Marie (Rozell) Lambky, born April 27, 1945 in Wichita to Esther and the late Mitchel Rozell, passed away on April 30, 2019 (74) in Panama City Beach, Florida. She graduated from West High in 1963. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Duane Lambky. She is survived by her son, Ty Lambky; daughter, Traci Knighton; brothers, Bernie and Larry Rozell; and 5 grandchildren. She attended The Church of Christ in Wichita KS. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N College St., Winfield, Kansas, 67156
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019
