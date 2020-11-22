Donna Dottery
June 24, 1928 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 92, born June 24, 1928 to John and Berniece (Burnside) Knight in Wichita, KS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020. She married Arthur Harold Dottery on December 3, 1945. Together they had one daughter, Sherryl Lynn. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Survivors include her grandsons Carey (Carolyn) Bonfiglio and Eric (Luci) Bonfiglio of Wichita; sisters, Karen (Darryl) Wells and Sharon (Frank) Hower of Wichita; great-grandchildren, Kyle (Tiffany) Bonfiglio of Wichita, KS, Brandi (Clint) Bennett of Dallas, TX, Blake (Christi) Bonfiglio of Edmond, OK, Paula Bonfiglio of Wichita, KS and Austin Bonfiglio of Broomfield, CO, 4 great-great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh, Tenley, Christian and Taylor Bonfiglio and her special caregiver, Lartia Barkley. Graveside Services will be 2:00pm, Wednesday, Nov. 25th at the Sunnydale Cemetery, Valley Center, KS. Memorials to Westside Freewill Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.cozine.com
