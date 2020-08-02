NEWTON-Eye, Donna F. 81, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020) in Wichita. She was born on August 27, 1938 in Cedar Point, Kansas. Survivors include her husband Wayne "Pat" Eye of the home in Newton; daughter Jacklyn Wiegandt and husband John of Moline, Ill.; son Steven Eye and wife Donita of Newton; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Marson and Mary Heckendorn and sister Jean M. Heckendorn. The Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Tuesday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (August 5th) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. A memorial has been established with St. Mary's Catholic Church and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
.