1/1
Donna F. Eye
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWTON-Eye, Donna F. 81, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020) in Wichita. She was born on August 27, 1938 in Cedar Point, Kansas. Survivors include her husband Wayne "Pat" Eye of the home in Newton; daughter Jacklyn Wiegandt and husband John of Moline, Ill.; son Steven Eye and wife Donita of Newton; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Marson and Mary Heckendorn and sister Jean M. Heckendorn. The Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Tuesday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (August 5th) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. A memorial has been established with St. Mary's Catholic Church and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Lying in State
12:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved