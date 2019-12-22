Donna F. Kramme

Kramme, Donna F. Age 60, passed away December 19, 2019. Donna was preceded by grandparents, Rudy and Geneva Wilmoth. Survived by her mother, Betty Robertson; husband, Edgar "Ed" Kramme; son, Aaron Kramme; daughter, Amanda (John) Hawkinson; aunt, Linda Gregory; and 3 grandsons, Ewan, Silas, and Asher. Visitation will be held 6-8pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 with Funeral Service 1:00pm, Friday, December 27, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials to, Grace Point & Phoenix Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019
