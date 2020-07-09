1/1
Donna Faye VanNess
Wichita- Van Ness, Donna Faye age 80, retired Kmart manager, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Saturday, July 11, Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Memorial service 2 pm Tuesday, July 14, Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen O'Hair; brothers, Jerry, Mike and Mark O'Hair; infant brother, Larry; sister, Patti Ormerod. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Walter; sons, Randy (Jean), of Haysville, Matt (Kim), of Wichita; daughters, Becky Nelson, of Wichita; Renee Cooper (Rob), of Viola, Denise Quigg (John), of Wichita, and Kim Vogt, of Wichita; sisters, Ruth King, of Vero Beach, FL, Debbie Gearheart, of Portland, TX; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
