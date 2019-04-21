EL DORADO-Frey, Donna 87, Donna's life began on Feb 20, 1932, daughter of Robert and Pauline (Leidy) Winzer. She married Rex Frey on June 17, 1949. He preceded her in death and her son, Keith. Donna was a CNA at Susan B. Allen Hospital Nursery. Survivors: son and his wife, Mark and Janet Frey; grands, Christopher (Kelly) Frey, Jeremy (Robyn) Frey; greats, Elsie and Katie Frey; siblings, Larry (TheoJean) Winzer, Madelyn Stewart, sister-in-law, Marlene Winzer; brother-in-law Harold Shaver. Donna passed away April 12, 2019. Visitation: Mon, April 22, 5-7 p.m. Funeral: Tues, 10:30 a.m., both at Carlson Funeral Home. Memorials: Butler Community College Nursing Program. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Donna at www.carlsoncolonial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Frey.
Carlson Colonial Funeral Home
200 S Star St
El Dorado, KS 67042
(316) 321-1657
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019