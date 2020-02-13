Horton, Donna 81, of Geuda Springs, died Tuesday (February 11, 2020) at the Wesley Medical Center of Wichita. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday (February 15, 2020) at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Burial will follow in Mt Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Donna was born April 26, 1938, in Arkansas City, to Charles and Marjorie (Hailey) McDowell. She was reared and educated in Arkansas City, graduating in 1956. She married Earl Horton on July 22, 1956, in Arkansas City. The couple made their home on the family farm in the Geuda Springs area raising their five children. Donna worked as a CMA for Medicalodge of Arkansas City and the Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. She was a member of the Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Donna was the best mom her kids could have hoped for, she was a beautifully artistic woman who enjoyed quilting, ceramics, sewing, reading and mowing her lawn. Survivors include daughters Sarah and husband Robbie Long of Arkansas City, Karen Horton-Pfau and husband Richard Pfau of Dow, Illinois, Connie and husband David Weide of Augusta, Julie Strange and companion Dennis Byrne of Arkansas City, Steve Horton of Emporia; Donna is the guardian of a beautiful soul Rena Hinshaw of Norton; brother James McDowell of Arkansas City; sister Beth Brooks of Madison; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2017, and a brother Charles LeeRoy McDowell. Arrangements are being made through the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory of Arkansas City. Online condolence may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020