Donna J. HellumsMarch 4, 1926 - September 3, 2020Wichita, KS - Donna Jean (Dickens) Hellums, was born March 4, 1926 to Ray I. Dickens and Venus Adell (Wassom) Dickens. She was the second sister of five on a farm in Iowa. Donna was drawn to nursing, and joined the Army Nurse Cadets. She finished her schooling in 1948. She then became a surgical nurse and worked at all the hospitals in Wichita, Kansas at one point or another, where she also taught nursing students. After retirement in 1981, she continued volunteering at the hospitals. Donna married Ray E. Hellums in April 1948 and had three children. She was preceded in death by Ray E. Hellums and both her daughters, Donetta Jo Ann Ramsey and Susan Kay Sheehan. Donna is survived by her son, Michael Lee Hellums (Portland, OR); and three grandchildren, Lyon Hellums Ramsey (Houston, TX), Christina Marie Hellums and Vanessa Leia Hellums (Portland, OR). She was a wonderful grandmother who traveled the world with her grandchildren and always had a snickers candy bar to spare. Donna died August 27, 2020, at age 94. Visitation will be held from 9:00am - 4:00pm, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 with Funeral Services at 11:00am,Thursday, Sept.10, 2020, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Committal to follow in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita KS 67209