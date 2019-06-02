Stricklan, Donna Jane (Holmes) of Wichita, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center. She was born on September 4, 1937 in Newton to Donnie and Pearl Holmes. She graduated from Newton High School in 1955 and went on to become an executive secretary. During the Vietnam War she was a secretary for the State Department for 18 months. Donna lived many places in her life, California, Washington, DC, Virginia, New Jersey, and back home to Kansas. She met Pam McCausland in Wichita and they became best friends for life. Donna had no children of her own, but doted on her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie and Pearl Holmes, and sister, Loretta Ness. Donna joined the St. James Episcopal Church in 2014 and loved her church and Mother Dawn and made many friends at the church. She was a volunteer receptionist 2 days a week, and was a Daughter of the King. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Rae Ann Anderson of Newton, Gerri (Gene) Slack of North Newton, and Kathryn Beal of Farmersville, TX. Cremation will be done and a funeral service will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67208. Memorials in Donna's name to St. James Episcopal Church, or to Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019