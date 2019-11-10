ROSEHILL-Ehrlich, Donna Jean 82, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born October 5, 1937 in Logan County, WV. Donna was a proud Navy Reservist. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Bumbgardner and Bernice Minton; and brother, Ed Bumbgardner. Donna is survived by her husband of 15 years, Leo Ehrlich; son, Richard (Elizabeth) Hackworth; step-children, Nancy (Scott) Summers, LaDran (Lorena) Ehrlich, Brenda Ehrlich, Troy Ehrlich, Tammy Ehrlich, LaDenna (Scott) Ehrlich, Ken (Phyllis) Griffin, and Robbie Griffin; 11 grandchildren; sister, Betty Pristley; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and 2 dogs, Peanut and Angel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019