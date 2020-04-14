Donna June (Anderson) Bishop

Bishop, Donna June (Anderson) born on June 16, 1931, passed away April 7, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her parents John and Mattie (Wright) Anderson of Lindsborg, KS; sister Roseland Palmquist; son-in-law David Hicks; and Donna's husband of 61 years, Rev. Dr. David W. Bishop. She is survived by sister Doris (Jim) Grogan; daughters Cathy Bishop, Chris Hicks, Diane (Bill) Woolsey, and son Andrew (Kristine) Bishop; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She lived in Lindsborg, Ottawa, Topeka, and Newton, KS; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; Dayton, OH; but mainly Wichita, KS. A memorial service will happen at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Ottawa University in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020
