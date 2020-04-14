Bishop, Donna June (Anderson) born on June 16, 1931, passed away April 7, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her parents John and Mattie (Wright) Anderson of Lindsborg, KS; sister Roseland Palmquist; son-in-law David Hicks; and Donna's husband of 61 years, Rev. Dr. David W. Bishop. She is survived by sister Doris (Jim) Grogan; daughters Cathy Bishop, Chris Hicks, Diane (Bill) Woolsey, and son Andrew (Kristine) Bishop; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She lived in Lindsborg, Ottawa, Topeka, and Newton, KS; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; Dayton, OH; but mainly Wichita, KS. A memorial service will happen at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Ottawa University in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020