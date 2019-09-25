Cotter, Donna Kay (Thrasher) 82, passed away with her husband and family by her side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1937 to the late Donald and Alberta Thrasher. She was married on July 16, 1955 to James Cotter and together had 7 children. Preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia (Thrasher) McGraw; her brother, James Thrasher; and her son, James "Mike" Cotter. Survived by her husband, James Cotter; her sons, Stephen (Diane), Richard (Michelle), Christopher, and Patrick; her daughters, Karen (Kenny) and Lee Ann (Steven); her 12 grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchildren; and her two beloved dogs, Daisy and Doggie. Rosary will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N Roosevelt St, Wichita, KS 67208. Memorial Contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market, Wichita KS, 67202. "After all the years, I can't bear the tears to fall. So, softly as I leave you there..." Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019