Korntheuer, Donna of Wichita, Kansas passed away at home on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness. After graduating from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Kansas and moving to Wichita, Donna was employed for many years at Selmon Brother's Barbeque, where she developed her skills as a pleasant and helpful patron favorite. A valued employee at Dillons grocery stores for over 20 years. Donna most recently served customers with friendly care as a pharmaceutical technician at the Dillons Rock and Central location. Friends and family alike will dearly miss her wonderful sense of humor, her quick smile, scrabble, card games, stories from the "lake" and her willingness to host get-togethers complete with enough food to "bend the table". She will be remembered by her loving family, her husband of 52 years, Paul; sons, Shawn (Kim) Korntheuer of Wichita and Matthias (Andrea) Korntheuer of Torrance, Califonia; 5 grandchildren, Nathan, Heather, Jacob, James and Emma; 5 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nadine Crawford and her brother, Carl. A celebration of her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 405 W. 21st St. in Andover, Kansas, with Pastor Steve Wipperman officiating. Memorials may be made in Donna's name to the Wichita Children's Home.

