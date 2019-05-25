Donna Kralicek Maxwell

Maxwell, Donna Kralicek With love, laughter, grace, and courage, Donna loved life and brought joy with her bright smile and generosity to all whom she encountered throughout each day. Devoted to God and family, a passionate cook, avid gardener, talented sewer, and enthusiastic craft-maker. Retired from Boeing, after a long successful career, including the opportunity to work on Air Force One. She was born on August 7th, 1945, to Robert and Lorene Kralicek in Wichita, Kansas and fell asleep in the Lord on May 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rita, and brother, Robert. She is survived by her husband, Albert William; sisters, Judy Downing, Patricia Kralicek, Barbara Reyes; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and sister-in-law, Delores Miller (Fred). Visitation: Sunday, May 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3 p.m. A memorial have been established in memory of Donna's love for all children: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee. Memory Eternal.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 25, 2019
