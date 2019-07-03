Donna L. Boesker

Boesker, Donna L. 72, retired CFO for Quivira Council Boy Scouts, passed away June 29, 2019. Donna was a member of the AICPA, ACLU and League of Women Voters. She volunteered with Rainbows United and loved watching college basketball, reading and watching T.V. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family. She was preceded by her sister, Jan Sevilla. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Boesker; daughter, Alexia (Jerome) Foster; brother, Doug Waltner; sister, Aileen Miller; and grandchildren, Ashley and Joaquin Foster. Memorial service will be held at Resthaven Mortuary on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Rainbows United, 3223 N Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS 67220.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 3, 2019
