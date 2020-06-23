Donna Lee Gillespie
DERBY-Gillespie, Donna Lee 87, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born January 27, 1933 to Lloyd and Mary Norris in Garnett, Kansas. Donna graduated from East High School in 1951. She loved to work in the yard gardening and watching the birds. Donna enjoyed sewing, especially making clothing for her children and grandchildren. Jack and Donna loved traveling the world and seeing beautiful sights together. She was preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack; daughters, Debbie Gillespie, Paula (Bob) Cullinan, and Sharon (Brad) Smith; grandchildren, Joseph Cullinan, Thomas Cullinan, Rebecca Smith, and Jennifer Smith; great-grandchildren, Brooke and David. Visitation: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Graveside Service: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay Derby, Kansas 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.
