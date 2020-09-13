1/1
Donna Lorene Hillard
1968 - 2020
Donna Lorene Hillard
September 3, 1968 - September 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt passed peacefully on Friday, September 4th. She was born in Illinois into the family that included parents Don and Dorthy and "bubby" Dan. Her favorite thing in life was her family, and spending time with them. She cared deeply for her son and her grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews and other extended family, treating them as her own. Donna's funeral will be on Tuesday, September 15th at 3:00pm at Resthaven Cemetery on W. Kellogg in Wichita. It will be held at the graveside in order to accommodate for social distancing.In lieu of flowers memorials in Donna's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral
03:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
