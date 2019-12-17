Donna M. Ferguson

Ferguson, Donna M. 87, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Wichita, KS., She is survived by her husband, Arthur, daughter, Cheryle (Bill) Fisher, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and brother, Eldon (Virginia) Wahl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Verl (McKee) Wahl, son, Craig Ferguson, and brother, Jerry Wahl. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Cross Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019
