Miller, Donna M. 84, retired RN, formerly of Topeka, KS, went into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 29, 2019. Private family services. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel J. Romey; parents, Archibald and Aermine Marcotte; and 3 sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Cynde Wolf (Randy) of Goddard and Roxanne Romey of Wichita. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services and the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019