Nespor, Donna Mae 76, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. Donna was born in Washington County, KS to Frank and Margaret (Stone) Nespor on June 4, 1943. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rusty Lohrengel; brother, Roger Nespor. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kim) Lohrengel, Leesha (Travis) Tanner; siblings, Duane Nespor, Ronnie (Dixie) Nespor, and Cheryl Nespor; grandchildren, Austin Lohrengel, Preston Tanner, Dylan Tanner and Carter Lohrengel and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m., Tues. Nov. 26, Harvest Community Church, 8340 W. 21st Street N. Wichita, KS. visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019