DERBY-Watkins, Donna Mae (Wagner) 95, passed away June 30, 2020 at Derby. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Road, Derby. Visitation with family present will begin prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, and her parents Jake and Katherine (Young) Wagner, and her brother Vernon Wagner. Donna is survived by her son Randall (LeArta), and daughter Pamela (Morgan) Gottsponer, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with South Rock Christian Church of Derby and the Golden Wheat Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia.