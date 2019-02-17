FALL RIVER-Brinkmeyer, Donna Marie (Herron) 61, beautiful wife, mother, nanny, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Tues., Feb. 12, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Ks to Wilbur "Willie" Herron and "Sally" Ruth (Forgie) Herron. She worked at Cessna Aircraft, but enjoyed being a wife, mom and nanny treasuring each moment. Donna is survived by her husband of 38 yrs. Dwight Brinkmeyer; sons, Brent Brinkmeyer, Shannon (Megan) Brinkmeyer and David Brinkmeyer; grandchildren, Tyler, Alexee, Xander, Christian, Brenna, Lily, Haydn, Teagn, Logan, Hudson and Noah; brothers, Eddie Turner, David Herron, Mark Herron and Lester Herron; sister Ruth Hakim and Dianne Barnes. She was preceded by her parents, "Willie" and "Sally" Herron, sister Suzanne Kernes. Visit: 5-7 p.m., Wed., Feb. 20. Service: 10am, Thurs., Feb. 21, both at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Graveside: Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019