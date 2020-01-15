DERBY-Godwin, Donna Marie 87, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Godwin and parents, Wilson and Velda Nelson. Donna is survived by her two children, Rhonda Kay Brosius (Tom) and Greg Gossett (Terri); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ronald Nelson (Dorene); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was a loving, caring, and special Mom who loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Donna was a dedicated Christian who loves Jesus, and enjoyed attending church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We will miss you, Mom, and look forward to reuniting with you in heaven someday. Visitation: Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Burial to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derby Historical Museum, 208 N Westview Dr, Derby, KS 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020