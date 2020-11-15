1/1
Donna Neff
1950 - 2020
Donna Neff
August 27, 1950 - November 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Donna L. Neff, 70, passed away November 10, 2020 at Harry Hynes Hospice and was cremated. Because of Covid-19 a small family-only service was held. Donna was born August 27, 1950 in El Dorado, KS to Arlene and Jack Neff. She was a 1968 graduate of Wichita South High and a 1972 graduate of Kansas State Teacher's College with a BSE in speech/theater. After Donna's time with Campfire Girls she spend 15 years as a para-educator in USD 259 at Franklin Elementary and Park Elementary. Retiring in 2015 she then stretched her creative talents in sculpture and pottery at Mark Arts. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by Lynda Neff (sister) and Robert (Melanie) Neff (brother) of Wichita, Ks and a lifetime of friends. To honor Donna please consider a contribution to Assistance League of Wichita (Operation School Bell) or Kansas Food Bank. Share condolences at Hillside Funeral Home.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
