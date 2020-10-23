1/1
Donna Rae Boso
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
February 28, 1934 - October 20, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Donna Boso, 86, born February 28, 1934, in Wellsburg, WV to the late Ray and Frances Cusick. Donna passed the morning of Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was married to Clynton Boso, he precedes her in death. Donna enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and bowling alongside friends and family. She had a talent for playing the organ, and taught many students over the years. Donna was also very involved in the community, volunteering at the Thrift Store for The Assistance League of Wichita. She is survived by her daughter, Dayna Boso; son, Scott Boso and wife, Deanna Boso; and granddaughter, Shelby Boso. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020. The celebration of life will be at 10:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020, both services will be held at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Downing & Lahey East Mortuary
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Downing & Lahey East Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family. May you Rest In Peace Donna. You will be missed. ❤
Teresa, Glen, Karisa Leonard
