Donna Rae Christy Petty

April 7, 1937 - November 23, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Donna Rae Christy Petty, 83, formerly of Hutchinson, died at her home at Reflection Ridge Retirement in Wichita, November 23, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1937 to Frank and Ada (Clothier) Christy. She was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and married Clinton Petty, June 15, 1957.

She is survived by her husband of the home. Her son, Chuck (Karen) of Macksville and daughter, Molly (Robert) of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren, Steve (Kristin) Petty, Gary (Jessica) Petty and Nicole Petty, all of St. John, Richard Petty, Great Bend, Elizabeth (Matt) Baur, St. Paul, MN, Natalie (Reid) Stafford, Memphis, TN, Jared Heyen and Konrad Heyen, both of Houston, TX; and six great-grandchildren; special friend, Mary Harrold and Hospice caregivers, Raquel, Amy, and Tonya.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Frances Paulk.

Private family services will be held Sunday, November 29 at Elliott Mortuary Chapel with Robert Heyen, officiating. Interment will be at Peace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. To view the private funeral service online, the link will be available at the end of Donna's obituary on the Elliott Mortuary website on the day of the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Carpenter Place in Wichita, KS or Hope for Haiti's Children in Cincinnati, OH, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.





Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.