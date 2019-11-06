ST. Mark-Walker, Donna Ruth (Dunlap) 77, passed away November 3, 2019 at her home in St. Mark, KS surrounded by family. Donna is survived by her husband of 60 years Dr. Marshall D. Walker, daughter Michelle (Richard) Harris of Colwich, brother Dean (Debbie) Dunlap of Lawrence, sister Marla Egerton (Drew) of Garden Valley, ID, granddaughters Amber Harris, Kristin (Chip) Weakland, Katie (Dominic) Eck, 15 great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Clare and Ruth (Hetzke) Dunlap. Donna was an accomplished woman, she held a BA in English Literature, MA in Library Science, DR Educational Administration and she also received honor awards from KAECT and the Wichita State University Opportunity Program College of Health, where she taught educational technology for 25 years. Memorial contributions may be made to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. A Celebration of Life is to be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019