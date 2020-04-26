PARK CITY-Fisher, Donna Sharon (Edwards) of Park City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Berlin, New York, on August 2, 1942. She leaves behind her husband, Terry J. Fisher, her daughter, Nancy (Mark) Mulhern, five grandchildren, and her son, John Rosenthal, as well as her sister, Diane (Bill) Johns, and 6 nieces and nephews. She will be very much missed by family and friends, including Shelli Ann Bennett, whom she considered a second daughter. Donna will be laid to rest at the Kechi Township Cemetery. Donna loved animals and cared for many rescue animals. Donations to the Kansas Humane Society are appreciated in lieu of flowers.

