Donna Yost
1934 - 2020
October 26, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Donna D. Yost, 86, passed away November 20, 2020. Donna was born in Wichita, Kansas to Clinton and Mildred (Allison) Hopkins on Oct. 26, 1934. Donna worked at Dillons for 20 year as a cashier. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby J. Yost; daughter, Adelle Shain; siblings, Wilma Murphy, Myrtle Hopkins and Peggy Casper. Survived by her children, Bobby Joe (Karen) Yost Jr, Augusta, Mark Yost, Milton, Stanley Yost, Wichita, and David Yost Wichita; siblings, Jack (Ruby) Hopkins, Haysville, and Georgia (Bob) Birdwell, Sand Springs, OK; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service held on Mon., Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:00 am, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
