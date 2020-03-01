Donnah Rose Taylor

Taylor, Donnah Rose 75, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita. She was a master gardener and loved plants of all kinds. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lois Richardson; sister, Jacqueline Thomas; nephew, Troy Richardson. Donnah is survived by her husband, Loren Taylor; brother, Jack Richardson (Kathy); half brother, Joe Richardson; nephew, Nick Thomas (Barbara); niece, Samantha Thomas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
