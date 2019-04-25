Donnis F. Whaley

Service Information
Cornejo/Day Funeral Home & Crematory
1030 Mission Road
Wellington, KS
67152
(620)-326-5100
Whaley, Donnis F. Oct. 23, 1938 - Apr. 22, 2019. Visitation Hours: 1-8PM with family present 6-8PM on Thurs, Apr. 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral Service: 10AM, Fri., Apr. 26, 2019, First Christian Church, Wellington. Survivors include: husband, Robert Whaley; three sons, Steven Whaley, Todd (Karen) Whaley and Greg (Kolleen) Whaley; sister, Peggy Ginn; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Share a memory or condolence at www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019
