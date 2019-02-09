Singleton-Lewis, Dora Mae June 2, 1933-February 3, 2019, 85, born in Oklahoma, Via Christi St. Francis Cafeteria Attendant. Survivors are brothers and sisters, Julia, John, Don and Brad Singleton, all of Wichita. Family and friends visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2019