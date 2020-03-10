Bayer, Dora Timmerman 88, passed away March 4, 2020. Open visitation will be 8am-5pm, Wednesday, March 11 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30am, Thursday, March 12 at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 2618 E. Morris. Graveside Service to follow at 2pm at White Chapel Cemetery, 17th Street and Oliver. Dora has given a lifetime of service to the art community. She volunteered at the Wichita Art Museum and worked tirelessly to restore sculptures such as the Soldier's and Sailor's monuments. She started a program for fifth graders in the public schools and guided it for fourteen years before relinquishing it to the Art Department at Wichita State University. Dora was instrumental in starting the Art Walk Project, a program to get more sculpture made accessible. She also worked on the Environmental Art Project by the Sedgwick County Zoo. Dora has received many awards including the Governor's Award for Art Advocacy. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Effie Branham; siblings, Milton, Alfred, Erma and Mariam; and husband, Lewin Timmerman. Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Bayer; sons, Curt (Rose) Timmerman and Dr. Kyle (Angie) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Darlene Timmerman; grandchildren, Amy (David) Sachau, Sara Timmerman and Jay (Melanie) Timmerman; and great-granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Sachau and Gwen Timmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Sunnyside Baptist Church and Wichita Arts Council for the Environmental Art Park, 334 N. Mead, 67202. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020