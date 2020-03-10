Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Timmerman Bayer. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Visitation 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 View Map Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Sunnyside Baptist Church 2618 E. Morris View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM White Chapel Cemetery 17th Street and Oliver View Map Send Flowers Notice

Bayer, Dora Timmerman 88, passed away March 4, 2020. Open visitation will be 8am-5pm, Wednesday, March 11 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30am, Thursday, March 12 at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 2618 E. Morris. Graveside Service to follow at 2pm at White Chapel Cemetery, 17th Street and Oliver. Dora has given a lifetime of service to the art community. She volunteered at the Wichita Art Museum and worked tirelessly to restore sculptures such as the Soldier's and Sailor's monuments. She started a program for fifth graders in the public schools and guided it for fourteen years before relinquishing it to the Art Department at Wichita State University. Dora was instrumental in starting the Art Walk Project, a program to get more sculpture made accessible. She also worked on the Environmental Art Project by the Sedgwick County Zoo. Dora has received many awards including the Governor's Award for Art Advocacy. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Effie Branham; siblings, Milton, Alfred, Erma and Mariam; and husband, Lewin Timmerman. Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Bayer; sons, Curt (Rose) Timmerman and Dr. Kyle (Angie) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Darlene Timmerman; grandchildren, Amy (David) Sachau, Sara Timmerman and Jay (Melanie) Timmerman; and great-granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Sachau and Gwen Timmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Sunnyside Baptist Church and Wichita Arts Council for the Environmental Art Park, 334 N. Mead, 67202. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial. Services by Broadway Mortuary.



Bayer, Dora Timmerman 88, passed away March 4, 2020. Open visitation will be 8am-5pm, Wednesday, March 11 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30am, Thursday, March 12 at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 2618 E. Morris. Graveside Service to follow at 2pm at White Chapel Cemetery, 17th Street and Oliver. Dora has given a lifetime of service to the art community. She volunteered at the Wichita Art Museum and worked tirelessly to restore sculptures such as the Soldier's and Sailor's monuments. She started a program for fifth graders in the public schools and guided it for fourteen years before relinquishing it to the Art Department at Wichita State University. Dora was instrumental in starting the Art Walk Project, a program to get more sculpture made accessible. She also worked on the Environmental Art Project by the Sedgwick County Zoo. Dora has received many awards including the Governor's Award for Art Advocacy. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Effie Branham; siblings, Milton, Alfred, Erma and Mariam; and husband, Lewin Timmerman. Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Bayer; sons, Curt (Rose) Timmerman and Dr. Kyle (Angie) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Darlene Timmerman; grandchildren, Amy (David) Sachau, Sara Timmerman and Jay (Melanie) Timmerman; and great-granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Sachau and Gwen Timmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Sunnyside Baptist Church and Wichita Arts Council for the Environmental Art Park, 334 N. Mead, 67202. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial. Services by Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close