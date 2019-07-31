PECK-Gerlach, Dorale Jane (Pauly) 60, RN, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by her family after a valiant battle against Non-Hodgkins's Lymphoma. She was born January 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ralph and Doris Pauly. Dorale will be greatly missed by her husband of 40 years, Galen Gerlach, Sons; Trae and Gage Gerlach, Brothers; Ken (Marilyn) Pauly, Keith (Carol) Pauly, Ralph (Margie) Pauly, Tim (Dian) Pauly, and Jerry (Cindy) Pauly. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law; Bob and Bonnie Gerlach, Brother-in-law; Rob (Theresa) Gerlach, Sisters-in-law; Charlotte (John) Nuessen, and Jodi (Dave) Swinehart, a large extended family, and a multitude of friends. Dorale graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing with the Class of 1980. Dorale was an angel in the lives of her family, and as a nurse for 38 years for her numerous patients, their families, and her many co-workers. Everyone always commented about her beautiful smile, gentle, sweet, and compassionate nature. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS. Visitation 9:00 a.m and Rosary 10:00a.m. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. August 2, 2019 all at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, Ks. Interment to follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019