Schmersey, Doris A. born on April 7, 1923 in Morrison, OK. After a blessed life of almost 97 years, she entered into the presence of her loving God on January 8, 2020. After growing up in Marion, KS, she married her high school sweetheart, W.W. "Bill" Schmersey. She loved and supported him while he was in combat in WWII and through their 62 years together rearing 3 children. She provided a cozy home and offered gracious hospitality to all. She served in her church as a staff member and then volunteered until she was 90. She was known for her wit and kindness and loved music. She touched so many people and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Diana Mitchell (Gerry) of Grand Junction, CO and Steve Schmersey of Wichita. She has so enjoyed her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her son, Brad, passed away in 2005. Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Burial at Marion Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church or Harry Hynes Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020