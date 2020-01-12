Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris A. Schmersey. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Service 10:00 AM DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Schmersey, Doris A. born on April 7, 1923 in Morrison, OK. After a blessed life of almost 97 years, she entered into the presence of her loving God on January 8, 2020. After growing up in Marion, KS, she married her high school sweetheart, W.W. "Bill" Schmersey. She loved and supported him while he was in combat in WWII and through their 62 years together rearing 3 children. She provided a cozy home and offered gracious hospitality to all. She served in her church as a staff member and then volunteered until she was 90. She was known for her wit and kindness and loved music. She touched so many people and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Diana Mitchell (Gerry) of Grand Junction, CO and Steve Schmersey of Wichita. She has so enjoyed her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her son, Brad, passed away in 2005. Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Burial at Marion Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church or Harry Hynes Hospice.



Schmersey, Doris A. born on April 7, 1923 in Morrison, OK. After a blessed life of almost 97 years, she entered into the presence of her loving God on January 8, 2020. After growing up in Marion, KS, she married her high school sweetheart, W.W. "Bill" Schmersey. She loved and supported him while he was in combat in WWII and through their 62 years together rearing 3 children. She provided a cozy home and offered gracious hospitality to all. She served in her church as a staff member and then volunteered until she was 90. She was known for her wit and kindness and loved music. She touched so many people and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Diana Mitchell (Gerry) of Grand Junction, CO and Steve Schmersey of Wichita. She has so enjoyed her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her son, Brad, passed away in 2005. Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Burial at Marion Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church or Harry Hynes Hospice. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close