SCHULTE-Komp, Doris C. (Frederick) age 82, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation, 9am-4pm, Mon, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary, 7pm, Mon. Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Tues, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Masks are recommended to be worn. Preceded by parents, Herman and Rose (Von der Heide) Frederick; brothers, Herman and his wife, Angeline, Lawrence, and Louis and his wife, Maggie. Survivors: husband, Rufus; children, Debbie (Rick) Bell of Wichita, Gary (Candy) Komp of Assaria, KS, Ron (Paula) Komp of Clearwater, Jeff (Kim) Komp of Wichita; brothers, Raymond (MaryAnn) Frederick, Gus (Betty) Frederick, Tom (Jeanette) Frederick, Anthony Frederick (Mary Catherine), and sister-in-law, Jeanette (widow of Lawrence) Frederick, all of Subiaco, AR; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: St. Peter Catholic School, 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com