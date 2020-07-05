1/2
Doris C. (Frederick) Komp
SCHULTE-Komp, Doris C. (Frederick) age 82, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation, 9am-4pm, Mon, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary, 7pm, Mon. Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Tues, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Masks are recommended to be worn. Preceded by parents, Herman and Rose (Von der Heide) Frederick; brothers, Herman and his wife, Angeline, Lawrence, and Louis and his wife, Maggie. Survivors: husband, Rufus; children, Debbie (Rick) Bell of Wichita, Gary (Candy) Komp of Assaria, KS, Ron (Paula) Komp of Clearwater, Jeff (Kim) Komp of Wichita; brothers, Raymond (MaryAnn) Frederick, Gus (Betty) Frederick, Tom (Jeanette) Frederick, Anthony Frederick (Mary Catherine), and sister-in-law, Jeanette (widow of Lawrence) Frederick, all of Subiaco, AR; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: St. Peter Catholic School, 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

