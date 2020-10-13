1/1
Doris Collier
1950 - 2020
October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Doris Faye Collier born in Lawton, Oklahoma September 18, 1950, passed away October 6, 2020.
Survived by children LaShel (Tyree) Jones, Sharise Calhoun, Denise Collier, Michael Calhoun; sisters Mayme (Henry) Terry, Laura Collier, Jean Simms, Leisa Collier, Wanda Hunt, Glenda Collier and Clarice (Keith) Peters, brothers Byran (Betty) Collier and Samuel (Phylicia) Thompson, god-sister Christina McCarrell; special friend Carolyn Taylor; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Family And Friends Visitation at Jackson Mortuary Chapel, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral Service at Community Baptist Church, Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:00 AM.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackson Mortuary Inc
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
