Mullineaux-Golden, Doris Eileen (McCraw) Born December 12, 1929 in Kansas City, KS to Jack and Ruby McCraw. She went to be with the Lord on January 24, 2020. When she began playing piano she needed to be lifted up on the piano bench. Doris played piano for KC Church at age 14 until Bro. Mullineaux married her in 1958 and stole her away to Wichita. She was the band leader from then until her stroke in 2014 at the age of 84. Bro. Mullineaux passed away in 1990. Doris remarried in 1993 to Paul Golden. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Sabrina (Mike) Howard; son, Paul (Johnna) Golden; sisters, Dixie Lineger and Billie Ann Baker; grandchildren, Cody (Amber), Shane (Geneva) Howard, Cassandra Golden, Candace (Chase) Walters; 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation with family present: 5-7 p.m. tonight at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Gospel Assembly Church, 4230 N. Oliver, Bel Aire, 67220. A memorial has been established in her name with Gospel Assembly Church. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020