Doris Elaine Livingston
February 1, 1929 - September 30, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - Doris Elaine Livingston, a long-time Hutchinson resident and native of El Dorado, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was 91.
Doris' primary devotion was to her family, but her kindness, generosity, and service was felt by friends as well as strangers throughout her life.
She was born February 1, 1929, at El Dorado, Kansas, daughter of James William Greenbank and Nadine Wallace Greenbank.
Doris graduated from El Dorado High School, valedictorian of the class of 1946. She attended the University of Kansas and was a member of the first graduating class of the William Allen White School of Journalism in 1951. Doris declined nomination to membership in Phi Beta Kappa (College of Arts & Sciences) in order to graduate from the newly accredited School of Journalism. She was also the first woman to serve as Editor-in-Chief of the University Daily Kansan student newspaper in 1950. Doris was a member of Delta Gamma sorority while at KU. She was taught to fly by her father and soloed at age 17, holding her active pilot's license for four decades.
After college graduation, Doris was offered a job at The New York Times, but came to Hutchinson after being hired by John P. Harris for her first position as Reporter-Photographer for The Hutchinson News-Herald.
She married Richard Wayne Livingston on June 7, 1953, at First Methodist Church in El Dorado. They lived in both Hutchinson and briefly in Wichita while starting their family.
Doris and her family moved from Hutchinson to El Dorado, Kansas in 1965, where she took a keen interest in athletic and other programs for youth, was active in the community and her church, and covered area events as a photojournalist for the Butler County News. She was editor and co-publisher of The Butler County News from 1965-1975, Vice-President of Traf-O-Teria System, Inc., and Butler County Printing from 1975-1989. Doris served as the President of the Butler County Community College Endowment Association, which Wayne had initiated while he was a member of the college's Board of Trustees.
After retiring from business, Doris and Wayne returned to Hutchinson, Kansas in 1989, where they lived for the last 31 years. They enjoyed their friends and community activities, and took 6 overseas bicycling vacations during the 1990s. Doris was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, and P.E.O. Chapter CM.
She is survived by: her husband of 67 years, Wayne Livingston (Hutchinson); her three children, Jan Elaine Livingston, the Reverend Sue Ann Nilson Kibbey (Columbus, OH), and Robert Alan Livingston M.D. (Downingtown, PA); six granddaughters; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Greenbank Reiss and brother, Grant William Greenbank.
The family will hold a small private service at a later date, in keeping with Doris' wishes.
