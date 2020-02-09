Doris Elaine Zinn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Elaine Zinn.
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Zinn, Doris Elaine age 81, of Branson. MO, formerly of Derby, retired secretary, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Memorial Graveside Service: 10 a.m., Fri., Feb. 14, El Paso Cemetery, Derby. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Dale and Nellie Wilson; and her sister, Alice Wilson. Survivors include her step-children, Robert (Catherine) Zinn, Ronna Zinn, Roger (Barbara) Zinn; brothers, Allen Wilson, John Wilson; sisters, Carolyn Nelson, Judy Copley, Roberta North, Jane Thacker; 6 step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Living Word Christian Church, 201 N. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.