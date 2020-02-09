DERBY-Zinn, Doris Elaine age 81, of Branson. MO, formerly of Derby, retired secretary, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Memorial Graveside Service: 10 a.m., Fri., Feb. 14, El Paso Cemetery, Derby. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Dale and Nellie Wilson; and her sister, Alice Wilson. Survivors include her step-children, Robert (Catherine) Zinn, Ronna Zinn, Roger (Barbara) Zinn; brothers, Allen Wilson, John Wilson; sisters, Carolyn Nelson, Judy Copley, Roberta North, Jane Thacker; 6 step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Living Word Christian Church, 201 N. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020