Hopping, Doris Esther 82, of Wichita, KS died on November 18, 2019. Doris was born to Frances (Albright) Caldwell and John Lloyd Caldwell in Hutchinson, KS on June 12, 1937. She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone (later AT&T) for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. She was very involved with her grandsons' lives and cherished (spoiled!) them dearly. She was an avid gardener having great pride in her delicious vine ripened strawberries and tomatoes, and huge beautiful hibiscus flowers. As a true Kansan, sunflowers were her favorite. She was a talented pianist and seamstress. She ardently supported her daughters throughout various challenging times which earned her a tribute at Wichita State University's Plaza of Heroines. Doris is preceded in death by: husband Jack; daughter Kimberly Potter; twin brother Dale; brother Earl Lee; sister Betty Kiger; and grandson Colby Duranleau. She is survived by: daughter Karen Powell (Richard) of Wichita; and grandson Christian Duranleau of Kansas City, KS as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Botanica in Doris' memory. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in a private service.



None

None